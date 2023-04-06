Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 22,864 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.