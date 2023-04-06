Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 792 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

