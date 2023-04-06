Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,953 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

