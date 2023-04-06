Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $36,895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,006,000 after acquiring an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

