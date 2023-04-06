Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

