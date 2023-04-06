Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 4,997 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 489.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average is $222.10.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

