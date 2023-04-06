Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

