Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,588 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

