Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $164,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 254,632 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

