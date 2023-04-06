Integrity Financial Corp WA Raises Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up 1.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. 3,713 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

