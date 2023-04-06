Integrity Financial Corp WA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $207.08. The stock had a trading volume of 256,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

