Integrity Financial Corp WA Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $17,074,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000.

BATS PMAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,062 shares. The firm has a market cap of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

