Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 4,248 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

