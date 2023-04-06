Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,811. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

