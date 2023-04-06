International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lowered by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $130.85. 1,440,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

