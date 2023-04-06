International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,256. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

