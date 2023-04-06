International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Down 0.1%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.91. 9,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

