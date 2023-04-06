Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 30,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,897. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

