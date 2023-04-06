Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $128.86 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $146.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.