Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 12.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.47. 11,738,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,030,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

