Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,947,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,291,488. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

