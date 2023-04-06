Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2023 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $24.00.

3/16/2023 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Cousins Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Cousins Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

