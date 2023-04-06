Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 225,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 73,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Ion Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Ion Energy Company Profile

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

