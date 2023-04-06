IOST Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. IOST has a market capitalization of $214.10 million and approximately $129.92 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.