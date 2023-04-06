IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

IQ Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF

About IQ Real Return ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

