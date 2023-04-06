IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
IQ Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.26.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of IQ Real Return ETF
About IQ Real Return ETF
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
Featured Stories
