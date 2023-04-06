IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $230.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $197.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

