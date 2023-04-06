iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $85,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,103,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,536.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

