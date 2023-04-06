iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Trimmed by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,999 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 25.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 1.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $250,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 1,929,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

