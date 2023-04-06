iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 6,329,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

