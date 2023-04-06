iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,358 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

