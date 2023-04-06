iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.08 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

