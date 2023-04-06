iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lowered by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 2,921,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

