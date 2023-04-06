iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.64

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 118621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

