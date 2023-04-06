iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stake Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,965 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

