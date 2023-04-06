iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 1,901,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,206. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

