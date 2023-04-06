iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,068,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 517,291 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 439,544 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 246,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 113,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

