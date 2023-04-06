iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 166,093 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

