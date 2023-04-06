iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 17,727,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,886,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.