iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,235 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

