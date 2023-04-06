iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Comerica Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $148,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.44. 170,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,977. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $215.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

