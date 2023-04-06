iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,554. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $274.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.