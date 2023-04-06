iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,353,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,881. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

