iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 57,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,843,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.