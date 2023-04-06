iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.36. 120,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,727. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

