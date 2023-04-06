iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,455 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 173,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 115,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $111.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.