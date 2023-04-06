Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVN. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IVN traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,420. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.95. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Mines

About Ivanhoe Mines

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total value of C$25,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,177 shares in the company, valued at C$174,944.18. 53.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

