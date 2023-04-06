Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,810,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,899,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

