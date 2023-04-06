Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

