JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises about 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rollins by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rollins by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rollins by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,492. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.