JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises about 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rollins by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rollins by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rollins by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.
Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins
In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.
