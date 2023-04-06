JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,734 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 748,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

